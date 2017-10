Oct 30 (Reuters) - RATIONAL AG:

* ‍Q3 SALES REVENUES OF 178.1 MILLION EUROS (2016: 153.1 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍HAS NOW PROVIDED A MORE SPECIFIC SALES REVENUE GROWTH FORECAST OF AROUND 13% FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT OF EXCHANGE RATE MOVEMENTS TO CONTINUE IN Q4​

* ‍ASSUMES AN EBIT MARGIN AT LOWER END OF RANGE BETWEEN 26% AND 27% FOR 2017​