BRIEF-Ratos says Q4 earnings weighed down by impairment, weak earnings i company portfolio

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab:

* REG-RATOS: RATOS‘S EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY IMPAIRMENT AND WEAKER EARNINGS IN THE COMPANY PORTFOLIO

* ‍COMPANY PORTFOLIO ALSO POSTED SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO 2016​

* ‍ EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WILL BE CHARGED IN AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 550 MILLION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF BOOK VALUES​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE IS ESTIMATED AT SEK 0.72 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2017​

* SAYS EBITA IN RATOS'S COMPANY PORTFOLIO DECLINED 40 PERCENT DURING Q4 OF 2017 AND SALES FELL 10 PERCENT