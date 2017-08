July 17 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab:

* Daniel Spasic leaves his position as CEO of TFS, subsidiary of Ratos

* James Utterback has been appointed acting CEO until a permanent CEO has been recruited

* TFS has approximately 750 employees and professional fee revenues for the rolling 12 months at 31 March 2017 amounted to EUR 60.6m and EBITA was EUR 6.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: