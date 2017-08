July 31 (Reuters) - Raute:

* RAUTE RECEIVES AN ORDER WORTH OVER EUR 11 MILLION TO USA

* LINE WILL BE DELIVERED TO RFP'S NEW LVL MILL IN CHESTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA LATE 2018

* PRESENT NEW ORDER HAS NO IMPACT ON RAUTE'S OUTLOOK FOR 2017, BUT IT WILL STRENGTHEN ORDER BOOK FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)