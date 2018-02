BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc:

* RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS SECOND FISCAL QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE FELL 38.1 PERCENT TO $4.2 MILLION

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* ‍DURING FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 24, 2017, COMPANY DISCONTINUED ITS NORCO DISTRIBUTION DIVISION​

* RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP - ‍SALE OF FOOD, EQUIPMENT, SUPPLIES NO LONGER RECOGNIZED AS REVENUE, COST OF SUCH ITEMS IS NO LONGER INCLUDED IN COST OF SALES​

* ‍DURING Q2, NUMBER OF PIZZA INN DOMESTIC UNITS DECLINED TO 156, WHILE INTERNATIONAL UNITS INCREASED TO 62​

* QTRLY PIZZA INN DOMESTIC COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES INCREASED 2.7PCT FROM SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY PIE FIVE COMP STORE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 13.7PCT, WHILE TOTAL SYSTEM-WIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED BY 18.8PCT​