Nov 21 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* Raymond James Financial - Oct ‍.total securities commissions and fees of $362 million, up 14 percent over Oct. 2016 ​

* Raymond James Financial Inc - Oct. Client assets under administration of $703.8 billion increased 17 percent compared to Oct. 2016​

* Raymond James Financial Inc - Oct. Financial assets under management reached a record $98.7 billion, up 31 percent over Oct. 2016​