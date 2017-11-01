FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 sales $210 million versus I/B/E/S view $210.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍full year projected net income and pro forma EBITDA now anticipated to be about $25 million and $180 million, respectively​

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍on-track for $30 million of cost transformation improvements in 2017 with $23 million achieved year-to-date​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

