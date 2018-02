Feb 7 (Reuters) - Rayonier Inc:

* RAYONIER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q4 REVENUE $239.7 MILLION

* ‍IN 2018, WE EXPECT TO ACHIEVE NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RAYONIER OF $78 TO $87 MILLION​

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $280 TO $305 MILLION

* SAYS IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST TIMBER SEGMENT,EXPECT MODEST INCREASE IN HARVEST VOLUMES AS WELL AS HIGHER SAWTIMBER PRICES RELATIVE TO 2017

* RAYONIER- ‍IN SOUTHERN TIMBER SEGMENT, EXPECT AN INCREASE IN HARVEST VOLUMES WITH FY CONTRIBUTION FROM 2017 ACQUISITIONS IN FLORIDA, GEORGIA, SOUTH CAROLINA​