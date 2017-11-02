BRIEF-Raysearch says Raystation selected for French hadrontherapy center

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Raysearch Laboratories Ab (Publ) says:

* Has been chosen as the treatment planning system for the CYCLHAD Hadrontherapy Center, located in Caen, France.

* CYCLHAD will deliver proton therapy treatments via IBA’s ProteusOne compact system, with the first patient treatment scheduled to take place in June.

* A further phase of expansion is planned for the center, including the installation of the NHa C400 cyclotron system to enable research with carbon ions.