FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Raysearch says Raystation selected for French hadrontherapy center
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 2, 2017 / 2:55 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Raysearch says Raystation selected for French hadrontherapy center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Raysearch Laboratories Ab (Publ) says:

* Has been chosen as the treatment planning system for the CYCLHAD Hadrontherapy Center, located in Caen, France.

* CYCLHAD will deliver proton therapy treatments via IBA’s ProteusOne compact system, with the first patient treatment scheduled to take place in June.

* A further phase of expansion is planned for the center, including the installation of the NHa C400 cyclotron system to enable research with carbon ions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.