Nov 15 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Raytheon Company declares quarterly cash dividend and increases share repurchase authorization by $2.0 billion

* Raytheon Co - ‍board of directors has declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.7975 per outstanding share of common stock​

* Raytheon Co - ‍new repurchase program is in addition to amounts available under authorized repurchase program, which were about $900 million at end of Q3