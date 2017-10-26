FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Raytheon reports quarterly EPS from continuing operations of $1.97
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Raytheon reports quarterly EPS from continuing operations of $1.97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $1.97; qtrly net sales $6.28 billion, up 4.5 percent

* Qtrly bookings $7 billion, slightly higher than Q3 2016; backlog at Q3 end $36.7 billion, up about $950 million

* Sees 2017 net sales of $25.3 billion to $25.6 billion, versus prior outlook of $25.1 billion to $25.6 billion

* Sees 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.45 - $7.55, versus prior outlook of $7.35 - $7.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.