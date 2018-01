Razor Energy Corp:

* RAZOR ENERGY CORP - BOARD APPROVED AN ACQUISITION, DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS BUDGET OF $38.4 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

* RAZOR ENERGY CORP - 2018 BUDGET ANTICIPATES AN EXIT IN EXCESS OF 5,400 BOE/D RESULTING IN TOP TIER PRODUCTION GROWTH RATES OF OVER 15%

* RAZOR ENERGY CORP - SEES FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018 OF $18.6 MILLION