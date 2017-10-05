FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 5, 2017 / 1:45 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management announces September sales results of certain funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - RBC Global Asset Management Inc :

* Says announces September sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and BlueBay funds and third quarter sales results for RBC ETFs

* Says announced September mutual fund net sales of $578 million

* Says mutual fund assets under management increased by 1.1 percent for September

* Says long-term funds had Sept net sales of $522 million

* Says reported ETF sales of $483 million for Q3 of calendar 2017 & ETF assets under management for Q3 2017 increased to $3.6 billion

* Says money market funds had Sept net sales of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

