March 9 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India :

* IMPOSED, ON MARCH 07, 2018, A MONETARY PENALTY OF 50 MILLION RUPEES ON AIRTEL PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED

* MONETARY PENALTY FOR CONTRAVENING THE OPERATING GUIDELINES FOR PAYMENTS BANKS AND DIRECTIONS ISSUED BY RBI ON KYC NORMS Source text - bit.ly/2G8FCY3 Further company coverage: