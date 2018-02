Feb 26 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India :

* REVISED GUIDELINES ON PARTICIPATION OF PERSON RESIDING IN INDIA AND FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTOR IN EXCHANGE TRADED CURRENCY DERIVATIVES MARKET

* TO PERMIT RESIDENTS IN INDIA, FPIS TO TAKE POSITIONS, WITHOUT HAVING TO ESTABLISH EXISTENCE OF UNDERLYING EXPOSURE, UP TO $100 MILLION

* ALL OTHER OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES, TERMS AND CONDITIONS SHALL REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text - bit.ly/2CJoULJ