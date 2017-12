Dec 27 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* AFTER REVIEWING CASH POSITION OF CENTRAL GOVERNMENT REVISED AUCTION CALENDAR FOR ISSUANCE OF GOVERNMENT DATED SECURITIES FOR REMAINING PART OF H2 OF 2017-18‍​

* INDIA LIKELY TO SELL 930 BILLION RUPEES OF BONDS VIA WEEKLY BOND AUCTIONS IN JANUARY TO FEBRUARY, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2pHBtWx