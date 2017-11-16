BRIEF-RBI says market participants undertaking 'notional' short sale need not compulsorily borrow securities in repo market

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* Secondary market transactions in government securities – notional short sale‍​

* Market participants undertaking ‘notional’ short sale need not compulsorily borrow securities in the repo market

* All ‘notional’ short sales must be closed by an outright purchase in the market

* Short selling entity must adhere to extant regulations, accounting norms governing sale or valuation of securities in its portfolios

* All other existing terms and conditions remain unchanged

Source text - bit.ly/2hDKcWO