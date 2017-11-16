BRIEF-RBI says market participants undertaking 'notional' short sale need not compulsorily borrow securities in repo market

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* Secondary market transactions in government securities – notional short sale
* Market participants undertaking ‘notional’ short sale need not compulsorily borrow securities in the repo market
* All ‘notional’ short sales must be closed by an outright purchase in the market
* Short selling entity must adhere to extant regulations, accounting norms governing sale or valuation of securities in its portfolios
* All other existing terms and conditions remain unchanged
Source text - bit.ly/2hDKcWO