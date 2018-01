Jan 10 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 60.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO JAN 5 VERSUS FALL OF 31 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION GREW 89.9 PERCENT Y-O-Y IN WEEK TO JAN 5 VERSUS FALL OF 43.1 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION UP 116.4 BILLION RUPEES TO 17.05 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO JAN 5 Source text - bit.ly/2CYkWD7