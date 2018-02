Feb 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI READY TO INJECT ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY USING COMBINATION OF INSTRUMENTS, WHILE CONTINUING WITH LIQUIDITY ADJUSTMENT FACILITY (LAF) OPERATIONS

* STANDALONE PRIMARY DEALERS TO BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE WITH OTHERS IN LAST REGULAR TERM REPO AUCTION OF CURRENT FY WITHIN USUAL NOTIFIED AMOUNT Source text - bit.ly/2BwWRC3