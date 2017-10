Sept 29 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* WMA limit for Government Of India for the second half of the financial year 2017-18 (October 2017 to March 2018) ‍​

* WMA limit for second half of FY 2017-18 will be 250 billion rupees

* may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when government of india utilises 75 per cent of WMA limit

Source text - bit.ly/2woxahQ