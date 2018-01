BRIEF-RBI Says Yield On 91-Day T-Bills At 6.3563 Pct

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Reserva Bank of India:

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.3563 PERCENT VERSUS 6.3149 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 70 BILLION RUPEES OF 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 98.44 RUPEES

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.4373 PERCENT VERSUS 6.3946 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 40 BILLION RUPEES OF 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 96.89 RUPEES

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.5482 PERCENT VERSUS 6.5255 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 30 BILLION RUPEES OF 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 93.87 RUPEES

* RBI SAYS MAKES PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 49.75 PERCENT ON 13 BIDS AT 91-DAY TBILL AUCTION

* RBI SAYS MAKES PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 54.81 PERCENT ON 5 BIDS AT 182-DAY TBILL AUCTION

* RBI SAYS MAKES PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 22.43 PERCENT ON 9 BIDS AT 364-DAY TBILL AUCTION Source text: bit.ly/2EQdkzT, bit.ly/2EMxDhB, bit.ly/2ER2DgC