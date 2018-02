BRIEF-RBI Says Yield On 91-Day T-Bills At 6.3977 Pct

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.3977 PERCENT VERSUS 6.3977 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 70 BILLION RUPEES OF 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 98.43 RUPEES

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.5228 PERCENT VERSUS 6.5014 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 30 BILLION RUPEES OF 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 96.85 RUPEES

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.6508 PERCENT VERSUS 6.5824 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 40 BILLION RUPEES OF 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 93.78 RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2C1Lgrp bit.ly/2C1vTz6 bit.ly/2C1vU68