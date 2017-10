Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* Rbi says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1081 percent versus 6.0668 percent last week

* Rbi says india sells 100 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.50 rupees

* Rbi says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2532 percent versus 6.2532 percent two weeks ago

* Rbi says india sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.13 rupees

Source text - bit.ly/2xZ4lJn

bit.ly/2h2Mo9C