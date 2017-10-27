BRIEF-RBS ‍net interest margin reduced by 1 basis point to 2.12 pct​

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* ‍net interest margin (nim) reduced by 1 basis point to 2.12​

* ‍core RWAs have reduced £10.2 billion for year to date.​

* ‍across pbb and cpb, net loans and advances increased by 3.4% on an annualised basis ​

* ‍gross new mortgage lending was £7.1 billion with market share of new mortgages at approximately 10%​

* ‍in full year 2017 reporting we will no longer report williams & glyn as a separate segment​

* ‍we retain 2017 full year financial guidance and medium term financial outlook we provided in 2016 annual results document​

* ‍natwest markets adjusted operating expenses were 10.5% lower than q3 2016 principally due to prior year including a one-off expense adjustment​

* ‍subject to any further provisions for investigations of us department of justice into group’s historic rmbs related activities being substantially taken in 2017, our expectation remains that we will be profitable in 2018.​

* Expects to realse a gain on disposal before tax of around 175 million stg in q4 2017 from sale of shares in euroclear‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)