BRIEF-RBS reports first profit in a decade

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group:

* 2017 ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT OF 752 MILLION STG

* RBS 2017 CET1 RATIO AT 15.9 PERCENT

* RBS 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 2.239 BILLION STG

* RBS Q4 CONDUCT AND LITIGATION CHARGES OF 764 MILLION STG

* RBS Q4 CONDUCT CHARGES INCLUDE 175 MILLION STG OF PPI AND 492 MILLION STG OF RMBS-RELATED PROVISIONS AND SETTLEMENTS

* RBS SAYS NO UPDATE ON TIMING OF SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OVER RMBS MIS-SELLING

* RBS EXCEEDED COST REDUCTION TARGET FOR THE YEAR OF 750 MILLION STG, TAKING OUT 810 MILLION STG IN TOTAL

* RBS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF 531 MILLION FOR Q4

* RBS Q4 IMPAIRMENTS OF 234 MILLION STG

* RBS TO INVEST 1.5 BILLION STG MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY GUIDED OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

* RBS INVESTMENT PLAN TO INCLUDE AROUND 800 MILLION STG ON INNOVATION AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

* RBS SPEND TO ALSO INCLUDE AROUND 300 MILLION STG ON INTEGRATION OF WILLIAMS & GLYN, 400 MILLION ON COSTS OF BREXIT, RINGFENCING AND OTHERS

* RBS ADJUSTED INCOME UP 4 PERCENT

* RBS ADJUSTED RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY UP 7 PERCENT TO 8.8 PERCENT

* RBS 2017 GROUP BONUS POOL OF 342 MILLION STG

* RBS DISCLOSES GENDER PAY GAP OF 37.2 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)