BRIEF-RBS says plan to help challenger banks consistent with previous provision

Sept 18 (Reuters) - ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND:

* ‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION FORMALLY APPROVES ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE IN RELATION TO RBS‘S REMAINING STATE AID COMMITMENTS​

* ‍ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE REMAINS CONSISTENT WITH 800 MLN STG PROVISION THAT RBS TOOK IN RELATION TO EXPECTED COSTS OF PACKAGE IN H2 2016 AND H1 2017​

* ‍"REMAIN COMMITTED TO RESOLVING OUR LAST REMAINING MAJOR LEGACY ISSUE, INVESTIGATION INTO OUR HISTORIC U.S. RMBS ACTIVITIES" - CEO​