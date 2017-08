July 11 (Reuters) - Rci Hospitality Holdings Inc

* Qtrly ‍total club and restaurant sales $36.9 million compared to $33.1 million​

* Qtrly ‍consolidated same-store sales $33.4 million compared to $31.3 million​

* Qtrly ‍nightclubs segment sales $32.3 million compared to $28.1 million​

* Qtrly ‍bombshells restaurant segment sales $4.6 million compared to $5.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: