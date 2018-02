Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rcl Foods Ltd:

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS R644,7 MILLION, UP 56.9%​

* HY ‍REVENUE R12,8 BILLION, DOWN 2.4%​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 15,0 CENTS, UP 50.0%​

* “‍CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT CONSUMER SPENDING HAS BEGUN TO IMPROVE, WHICH SHOULD ALLOW VOLUMES TO CONTINUE TO RECOVER FROM LOW POINT​

* ‍LOGISTICS' SECOND HALF OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE AN IMPROVEMENT OVER CORRESPONDING PERIOD​