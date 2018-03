BRIEF-Rcl Foods' Wolwehoek Plant To Suspend Production Of Rainbow Polony Brand

March 5 (Reuters) - Rcl Foods Ltd:

* CONFIRMS ITS WOLWEHOEK PROCESSING PLANT HAS TAKEN PRE- CAUTIONARY MEASURE TO SUSPEND ALL PRODUCTION OF RCL FOODS’ RAINBOW POLONY BRAND.​

* ‍MINISTER ANNOUNCED THAT INVESTIGATION OF RCL FOODS’ WOLWEHOEK PRODUCTION FACILITY IS ALSO UNDERWAY

* ‍IS IN PROCESS OF RECALLING ALL RAINBOW POLONY PRODUCTS FROM ITS ENTIRE CUSTOMER BASE​

* ‍SPECIFIC STRAIN OF PATHOGEN RESPONSIBLE FOR OUTBREAK HAS NOT BEEN LINKED TO WOLWEHOEK FACILITY​

* AT WOLWEHOEK PRODUCTION FACILITY, POLONY PRODUCTS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR L. MONOCYTOGENES, ALTHOUGH SEQUENCE TYPES OF ISOLATES ARE NOT ST6​

* ‍NATIONAL CONSUMER COMMISSION HAS ISSUED PRECAUTIONARY SAFETY RECALL NOTICES FOR POLONY PRODUCTS FROM BOTH OF THESE FACILITIES​