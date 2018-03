March 8 (Reuters) - RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXES OF EUR 2.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION)​

* SEES FOR 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF MORE THAN 3 MILLION EUROS