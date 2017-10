Aug 11 (Reuters) - RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* DIVIDEND INCREASE PLANNED FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 GROUP EBT INCREASED BY 11% TO EUR 0.70 MILLION

* H1 SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.19 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 5.77 MILLION)​

* SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS WILL LEAD TO A ONE-TIME SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROFIT IN THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR