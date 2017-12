Nov 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* SAYS MOST OF CO’S LENDERS DECIDED TO OPPOSE CDB‘S INSOLVENCY PETITION AGAINST CO BEFORE NCLT, MUMBAI

* LENDERS DECIDED TO APPOINT J SAGAR ASSOCIATES AS THEIR LEGAL COUNSEL TO OPPOSE CDB PETITION AT ADMISSION STAGE