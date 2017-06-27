FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-REA Group announces investments in the mortgage broking market
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 12:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-REA Group announces investments in the mortgage broking market

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - REA Group Ltd

* realestate.com.au pty has entered into agreement to acquire majority stake in mortgage broking franchise business, Smartline

* realestate.com.au pty also entered into strategic mortgage broking partnership with National Australia Bank Limited

* Co to acquire a majority stake in Smartline for purchase consideration of $67 million

* expects REA's financial services segment to contribute revenue of between $26 million to $30 million and ebitda between $7 million to $11 million in FY18

* realestate.com.au will acquire an 80.3% stake in Smartline

* Minority shareholders hold a put option to sell remaining 19.7% of shares which can only be exercised after three years

* If put option to sell remaining 19.7% of shares not exercised, REA will acquire remaining shares at end of four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.