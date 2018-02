Feb 26 (Reuters) - Reabold Resources Plc:

* ‍STATEMENT RE PRESS COMMENT​

* COMPANY CONFIRMS IT IS EXPLORING MARKET APPETITE FOR A PLACING​

* ‍HAVING DEPLOYED FUNDS RAISED LAST YEAR, BOARD CONSIDERS THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLOIT FURTHER INVESTMENTS WITHIN SECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: