BRIEF-Reach4Entertainment Investor Gate Ventures To Sell Its Entire Stake Via Placing

Feb 13 (Reuters) - REACH4ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES PLC :

* ‍ADVISED BY GATE VENTURES THAT IT WISHES TO SELL UP TO 236,306,668 ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY

* ‍SHARE SALE WILL BE UNDERTAKEN VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PLACING TO INSTITUTIONAL, OTHER INVESTORS​

* ‍TOTAL PLACING SHARES REPRESENT GATE VENTURES’ ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN R4E, WHICH IS ABOUT 23.5 PERCENT STAKE

* ‍BOOK FOR PLACING WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND EXPECTED TO CLOSE NO LATER THAN 5:30 P.M. ON 13 FEB​