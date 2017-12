BRIEF-Reading International says On Dec 11, U.S. Court Dismissed All Derivative Claims Against Directors Judy Codding, Edward Kane, William Gould, Among Others

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Reading International Inc:

* READING INTERNATIONAL - ON DEC 11, U.S. COURT DISMISSED ALL DERIVATIVE CLAIMS AGAINST DIRECTORS JUDY CODDING, EDWARD KANE, WILLIAM GOULD, AMONG OTHERS

* READING INTERNATIONAL-U.S. COURT DISMISSED CLAIMS ON CERTAIN MOTIONS PENDING IN MATTER COTTER VERSUS. COTTER, ET AL, CASE NO.:A-15-719860-B, DEPARTMENT. NO. XXVII

* READING INTERNATIONAL - COURT DISMISSED CLAIMS RELATING TO UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST MADE BY PATTON VISION TO BUY ALL CO‘S OUTSTANDING STOCK

* READING INTERNATIONAL SAYS REMAINING UNRESOLVED CLAIMS ASSERTED IN LITIGATION HAVE BEEN SET FOR TRIAL COMMENCING ON JAN 8, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2BWy5IJ) Further company coverage: