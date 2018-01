BRIEF-Real Matters Qtrly Net Loss Of $0.06 Per Diluted Share

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Real Matters Inc:

* REAL MATTERS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $73.9 MILLION COMPARED WITH $78.9 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.06 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $0.01 PER DILUTED SHARE

* ‍ON TRACK WITH CO‘S APPRAISAL MARKET SHARE GOALS FOR 2018 - AND OUT TO 2021​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍ADJ NET REVENUE OF $22.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $26.0 MILLION IN Q1 2017​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $24.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S