BRIEF-Realdolmen FY REBIT up by 12.8 pct to 12.0 million euros

June 9 (Reuters) - REALDOLMEN NV:

* FY TOTAL PROFIT EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 243.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 236.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REBIT EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSAL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF € 3,6M OR € 0,69 PER SHARE

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017/2018, EXPECTS TURNOVER TO GROW IN BOTH SEGMENTS

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017/2018, EXPECTS FULL YEAR REBIT TO GROW AND MARGINS TO BE AROUND MID-SINGLE DIGIT LEVELS

* CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD THIERRY JANSSEN WILL TERMINATE LAST OF HIS FOUR YEAR MANDATES AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN SEPTEMBER

* CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD THIERRY JANSSEN WILL TERMINATE LAST OF HIS FOUR YEAR MANDATES AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN SEPTEMBER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE HENRI VAN ENGELEN AS NEW DIRECTOR TO AGM OF SHAREHOLDERS, WITH THE INTENTION TO ELECT HIM AFTERWARDS AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD