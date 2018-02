Feb 23 (Reuters) - REALDOLMEN NV:

* END-DECEMBER REVENUE EUR 181.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 179.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017/2018 EXPECTS REBIT TO GROW AND MARGINS TO BE AT MID-SINGLE DIGIT OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE‍​

* FY 2017/2018 EXPECTS TURNOVER IN IT & BUSINESS CONSULTING SEGMENT TO GROW ABOVE MID-SINGLE DIGIT LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)