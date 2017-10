Oct 17 (Reuters) - REALIA BUSINESS SA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 25.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 89.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 75.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 71.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 32.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 30.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE 93.8 PERCENT AT END-SEPT. VERSUS 92.3 PERCENT AT END-SEPT. 2016 Source text for Eikon:

