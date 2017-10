Sept 22 (Reuters) - Realm Therapeutics Plc:

* PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE £19.3 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING, ABOUT £17.6 MILLION ($23.8 MILLION) WILL BE USED PRIMARILY TO ADVANCE COMPANY‘S DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES AND FOR GENERAL PURPOSES

* MTS SECURITIES, LLC IS ACTING AS US PLACEMENT AGENT AND N+1 SINGER IS ACTING AS UK BROKER