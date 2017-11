Nov 1 (Reuters) - Realnetworks Inc

* Realnetworks announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $30 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $29 million to $31 million

* Q4 of 2017 adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in range of $2.0 million to adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million​