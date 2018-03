March 2 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.64

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY HAD $129.8 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS- BELIEVE EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AVAILABLE DEBT AND EXPECTED MILESTONE WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND INTO H2 2019