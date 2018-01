Jan 2 (Reuters) - Recipharm Ab (Publ):

* RECIPHARM ACQUIRES REMAINING SHARES IN NITIN LIFESCIENCES LTD

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - CONSIDERATION IS INR 2,800 MILLION (SEK 351 MILLION1)

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 26 PER CENT OF SHARES OF NITIN LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - INR 600 MILLION (SEK 75 MILLION1) WILL BE PAID IN NEWLY ISSUED RECIPHARM SHARES (RECI-B)