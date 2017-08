BRIEF-Recipharm Q2 EBITDA SEK 242 million

July 25 (Reuters) - RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)

* Q2 NET SALES SEK ‍1.40 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.24 BILLION YEAR AGO​

* Q2 EBITDA SEK 242 MILLION VERSUS SEK 240 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍I'M CONFIDENT THAT OUR LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES WILL BE ACHIEVED - CEO​

* "‍CERTAIN DELAYS ARE CAUSING SOME UNCERTAINTY AND TOGETHER WITH NON-RECURRING COSTS IN Q1 THIS MAY MAKE IT A BIT OF A CHALLENGE TO FULLY REACH MARGIN TARGET FOR 2017."​

* RECIPHARM -CERTAIN DELAYS ARE CAUSING UNCERTAINTY AND NON-RECURRING COSTS IN Q1 MAY MAKE IT CHALLENGE TO REACH 2017 MARGIN TARGET​