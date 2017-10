Sept 19 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* ADRIAN BELLAMY HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE FROM 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ADRIAN BELLAMY WILL ALSO RETIRE FROM BOARD

* CHRISTOPHER SINCLAIR, WHO HAS SERVED ON BOARD SINCE 2015, WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF NON- EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT THAT TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)