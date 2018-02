Feb 19 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS NO COMMENT ON PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION

* RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS MUST BE STRATEGICALLY COMPELLING, RB MUST BE A BETTER OWNER, AND MUST DRIVE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT GROWTH OF CONSUMER HEALTH CATEGORY IN LONG TERM