a month ago
BRIEF-Reckon updates on de-merger of its document management business​
July 6, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Reckon updates on de-merger of its document management business​

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Reckon Ltd

* Getbusy will require £3 million of working capital ;funds will be raised by non-renounceable rights issue of getbusy shares to reckon shareholders​

* ‍rights issue will be conducted on basis of 20 getbusy shares for every 213 reckon shares​

* Reckon ltd - has implemented re-organisation of its dms business via a series of asset and share sales such that dms business will be ultimately held by getbusy

* ‍daniel rabie, presently coo of reckon limited, will be appointed ceo of getbusy​

* ‍ updates on de-merger of its document management business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

