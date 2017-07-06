BRIEF-Reckon updates on de-merger of its document management business​

July 6 (Reuters) - Reckon Ltd

* Getbusy will require £3 million of working capital ;funds will be raised by non-renounceable rights issue of getbusy shares to reckon shareholders​

* ‍rights issue will be conducted on basis of 20 getbusy shares for every 213 reckon shares​

* Reckon ltd - has implemented re-organisation of its dms business via a series of asset and share sales such that dms business will be ultimately held by getbusy

* ‍daniel rabie, presently coo of reckon limited, will be appointed ceo of getbusy​

* ‍daniel rabie, presently coo of reckon limited, will be appointed ceo of getbusy​

* ‍ updates on de-merger of its document management business​