BRIEF-RECOMM says capital and business alliance with Hikari Tsushin, to buy stake in unit of Hikari Tsushin

Dec 18 (Reuters) - RECOMM Co Ltd :
* Says the company formed a capital and business alliance with Hikari Tsushin Inc, on Dec. 18
* Two entities will cooperate on sale business of LED illumination and commercial air conditioner
* Co plans to buy 51 percent stake in Hikari Tsushin’s unit at 515 million yen, on Jan. 31, 2018
* Co will issue 30,000 units of options (3 million shares) to Hikari Tsushin, base on the premise of acquisition of stake in the Hikari Tsushin’s unit
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zHdXsd ; goo.gl/kvhDBk
