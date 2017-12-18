FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RECOMM says capital and business alliance with Hikari Tsushin, to buy stake in unit of Hikari Tsushin
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in a day

BRIEF-RECOMM says capital and business alliance with Hikari Tsushin, to buy stake in unit of Hikari Tsushin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - RECOMM Co Ltd :

* Says the company formed a capital and business alliance with Hikari Tsushin Inc, on Dec. 18

* Two entities will cooperate on sale business of LED illumination and commercial air conditioner

* Co plans to buy 51 percent stake in Hikari Tsushin’s unit at 515 million yen, on Jan. 31, 2018

* Co will issue 30,000 units of options (3 million shares) to Hikari Tsushin, base on the premise of acquisition of stake in the Hikari Tsushin’s unit

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zHdXsd ; goo.gl/kvhDBk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.