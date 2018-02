Feb 8 (Reuters) - RECORDATI:

* FY PRELIM NET REVENUES EUR 1,288.1 MILLION, UP 11.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* FY PRELIM NET PROFIT EUR 288.8 MILLION, UP 21.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* IN 2018 OBJECTIVE IS TO ACHIEVE SALES RANGING FROM € 1,350 MILLION TO € 1,370 MILLION

* IN 2018 OBJECTIVE IS TO ACHIEVE EBITDA OF BETWEEN € 490 AND € 500 MILLION

* IN 2018 OBJECTIVE IS TO ACHIEVE NET INCOME OF BETWEEN € 310 AND € 315 MILLION